‘BJP, Eknath Shinde Looted Mumbai & BMC Corruption Our Main Issue’: Sanjay Raut as Shiv Sena UBT-MNS Join Hands

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray have announced their alliance. When Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was asked which issues they would raise and deal with after the alliance, he said that the main issue they would raise is corruption. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, of looting the city and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They are announcing their alliance ahead of the upcoming BMC elections that are scheduled to take place on January 15.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Corruption is the issue. In 4 years, the BJP and Eknath Shinde have looted Mumbai and BMC. Corruption is the biggest issue."

#WATCH Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Corruption is the issue. In 4 years, the BJP and Eknath Shinde have looted Mumbai and BMC. Corruption is the biggest issue." pic.twitter.com/Nab74rhvyK — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2025

Speaking about the alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "It is a historic moment, and we will head towards a historic victory when these two brothers announce the alliance of their parties. This is the need of the hour... No BMC elections have been held for the last 3.5 years. They have looted the treasury, and no work has been done for the people..."

#WATCH | Mumbai | On Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS coming together for 2026 Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "It is a historic moment, and we will head towards a historic victory when these two brothers announce the alliance of their parties.… pic.twitter.com/L3hcm2AWjO — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will formally come together to announce an electoral alliance. Describing the move as emotionally significant and politically crucial, Raut said the reunion of the Thackeray brothers was long overdue. He termed it a moment of pride for Maharashtra and the Marathi community, recalling that Shiv Sena was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray to protect the interests of the sons of the soil. Raut added that the two leaders had decided to unite to counter the BJP and address alleged issues in Mumbai, and would jointly contest elections in 10 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The development comes at a crucial time ahead of the BMC elections, with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the MNS having officially announced their alliance. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir called the decision a major turning point in Maharashtra’s politics, stating that the coming together of the two Thackeray families was necessary for the state. He said the alliance would provide hope to those opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party and urged like-minded forces to unite. Ahir described the day as historic and confirmed that the formal announcement would be made around noon.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Voting is scheduled to take place on January 15, while the counting of votes will be held on January 16. The elections are expected to be closely watched, given their potential impact on the state’s political dynamics ahead of future polls.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP, has registered a strong performance in recent local body elections, securing victories across 286 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated party workers for the success and remarked that the results were only a “trailer” of what could be expected in the upcoming municipal corporation elections.