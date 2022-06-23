"BJP keeping a close eye on developments in Maharashtra" says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Due to the mutiny of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, it was time for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to leave the official residence of Varsha. "My Shiv Sainiks will meet me and tell me that if I am incompetent as the Chief Minister, then I am ready to leave the post of Chief Minister," said the emotional Saad Uddhav Thackeray to the rebel Shinde group. After this incident, Eknath Shinde tweeted that Shiv Sena should leave the Mahavikas Aghadi. After all this, Sanjay Raut made an announcement. He said that Shiv Sena would consider quitting the Mahavikas Aghadi if the rebel MLAs came to Mumbai for discussion. In all this confusion, there is a discussion about where the important leaders of BJP are. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made a big statement about Devendra Fadnavis.

"The BJP leaders at the Center are keeping a close eye on the developments in Maharashtra. The important BJP leaders in Maharashtra are also keeping a close eye on these developments. I will not comment on this anytime soon. He is a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Therefore, he is able to take decisions that are in the interest of Maharashtra, "said Pramod Samant.

हमारे भारतीय जनता पार्टी के महाराष्ट्र और केंद्र के नेता इस पर नज़र बनाए हुए हैं और वे (देवेंद्र फडणवीस) महाराष्ट्र के हित में जो भी निर्णय होगा वह देवेंद्र जी लेंगे: महाराष्ट्र में राजनीतिक संकट पर गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत, पणजी pic.twitter.com/ZEPX5OdX7r — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 23, 2022

"If the Shiv Sena MLAs who have left Maharashtra demand to leave the Mahavikas Aghadi, then their demands will be considered. But MLAs should come to Mumbai. They should come before Thackeray in the next 24 hours. Shiv Sena is ready to leave the Mahavikas front. But MLAs should return to Mumbai in 24 hours, not sit there and send letters" said Sanjay Raut.