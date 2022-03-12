BMC attaches 24 properties of Mumbai metro for non-payment of property taxes

As many as 24 properties of Metro have been seized by Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) since 2013 due to property tax evasion. Officials have said that the property has been confiscated from the corporation due to non-payment of property tax despite repeated notices from the corporation for so many years. Failure to pay property tax within the stipulated time will result in interruption of water supply to Mumbai Metro properties. Also, if no action is taken by Metro even after that, the drainage system will also be closed. Metro has been given a period of 21 days by the municipality and action will be taken if the amount is not paid. At present, the corporation has seized 24 properties of Mumbai Metro. Officials said the payment was not made as there was a dispute between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) over who to pay.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has a large share. The notice has been issued by the corporation at yards, car sheds, store buildings, workshops and electric substations, said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote. The property tax has not been paid as there is a dispute between MMRDA and MMOPL over who should pay the property. At the same time 11.5 km metro runs between the property Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar. It is the first metro to be built in public-private partnership. Industrialist Anil Ambani owns a large share in this. Failure to pay the tax on time will result in action. According to Metro, the Mumbai High Court has ordered that the project, which is currently under construction in Mumbai, be exempted from paying property tax as it is public.