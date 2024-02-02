BMC Budget 2024: Budget worth Rs 59,964 Crore Presented, Shows Decrease in Revenue Income

Mumbai: The Budget 2024-25 budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was presented at the BMC headquarters at 11 pm on Friday. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented a budget of Rs 59,954 crore today. This year's budget has increased by 10.50 percent. The figure for FY23-24 was Rs 54,256.07 crore. The revenue generation of the BMC, however, has declined from the previous estimate.

In the financial year 2022-23, the actual revenue was Rs 28693.30 crore. The budget estimate of revenue for the financial year 2023-24 was proposed at Rs 33,290.03 crore. It has been revised to Rs 32,897.68 crore and the estimate has come down by Rs 392.35 crore.

As on December 31, 2023, the actual income has been Rs 19,231.55 crore. The estimated revenue for the financial year 2024-25 is proposed to be Rs 35,749.03 crore. This is Rs 2,459 crore more than the budget estimate for 2023-24.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up major infrastructure projects in Mumbai such as coastal road (Princess Street to Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge, Versova to Dahisar, Dahisar to Mira-Bhayander) and Goregaon Mulund Link Road, Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). These projects will solve the problems of traffic congestion, air, and noise pollution, fuel consumption, etc., and will bring many benefits to Mumbaikars. A large amount of capital expenditure is required to maintain the quality of these infrastructure projects and complete them on time.

Considering the huge capital requirement for these projects, it is under consideration to explore the possibility of making these projects self-sufficient by appointing a consultant to conduct an economic survey to keep these projects operational for long-term use.

Package for development of Mithi river

A massive package has been announced for desilting and other works in the Mithi river. A provision of Rs 451.75 crore has been made in 2024-25 for the work in Packages 2,3 and 4 of Mithi River. A budgetary provision of Rs 93 crore, Rs 105 crore, and Rs 45 crore has been proposed for the desilting of big drains, small drains, and the Mithi river during the 2024 monsoon.

Dues from the state government

A total of Rs 8936.64 crore is due to be received from various offices under the state government in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till December 31, 2023, as of December 31, 2023. This includes rs 5,946.33 crore as a grant-in-aid from the education department of the state government.