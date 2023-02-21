UP Assembly pays tribute to Kesri Nath Tripathi

Lucknow, Feb 21 The Uttar Pradesh Assembly paid glowing tributes to former West Bengal Governor and former Speaker Kesri Nath Tripathi, who died in Prayagraj in January this year.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recalled his contribution as Speaker and his landmark verdicts in the legislative history, besides his excellence as a poet and litterateur.

The Assembly also paid tributes to Rahul Kol, the Apna Dal MLA, who died earlier this month.

Besides this, the House paid tributes to 15 former members who passed away in recent months, before adjourning for the day.

