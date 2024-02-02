BMC Budget 2024: Four New Welfare Schemes for Mumbaikars

Mumbai: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25. The BMC presented a budget of Rs 59,954 crore this year. Chahal also announced four new schemes for Mumbaikars. Chahal claimed that these four schemes will be of great benefit to Mumbaikars this year.

Here are four key schemes announced in the budget:

1. Chief Minister Zero Prescription Scheme

In BMC hospitals, patients will not be given prescriptions to buy medicines from outside. All essential medicines will be provided by the hospital itself.

2. Dharamveer Anand Dighe Divyang Finance Scheme

Yellow card holders will get Rs 6,000 every six months, while blue card holders will get Rs 18,000 every six months. A total of 59,115 persons with disabilities will be benefited.

3. HinduHridaysamrat Bal Thackeray Urban Greening Project

A total of 5 lakh bamboo trees will be planted in the city. A 3-km long 'bamboo wall' will be constructed from Bhandup to Kannamwarnagar.

4. Mumbai Mahila Suraksha Abhiyan

Provision of Rs 100 crore for special drives, initiatives, and schemes for women's safety. A special mobile app will be created.