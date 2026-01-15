BMC Election 2026: Mumbai Police Assist Senior Citizens at Polling Booths, Earn Widespread Praise (Watch)

As polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 2026 elections continues, a humane gesture by the Mumbai Police in assisting senior citizens at polling booths has won public appreciation. Several photos and videos circulating on social media show police personnel escorting elderly voters to polling stations and helping wheelchair-bound citizens cross uneven, stone-filled roads. These visuals were reported from areas including Matunga, Mahim, Azad Maidan, Cuffe Parade, Dongri, and Sir JJ Marg. The scenes highlighted the commitment of police personnel to ensure that senior citizens could exercise their democratic right despite infrastructural challenges and physical limitations faced at several polling locations across Mumbai.

To maintain law and order and facilitate smooth polling, more than 28,000 security personnel have been deployed across the city. This includes teams from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Quick Response Teams (QRT), stationed at 10,231 polling booths. Even before polling officially began, long queues were observed outside several polling stations, with a significant number of elderly voters arriving early to cast their votes. Election officials noted that the strong turnout, particularly among senior citizens, reflected high civic awareness and determination to participate in the democratic process despite logistical hurdles and mobility-related difficulties.

The Mumbai Police’s efforts drew widespread praise on social media, along with concerns about inadequate infrastructure. One user wrote, "Salute to your work, Mumbai Police." Another said, "Mumbai Police are always with us, but we also need proper infrastructure to make voting accessible for all." A similar post read, "There are no proper roads to reach the polling station. The Mumbai Police are always with us, but please think about who is with them as well, and elect the right candidate". Another comment stated, "Mumbai Police is not just a force, it is the safety of the city — standing tall in every storm, protecting every life, and serving Mum, bai with courage, honesty, and sacrifice". Others added, "Salute to Polie and ot, her officials. But why can't we have an infrastructure which ithe s usuable by all, including differently abled citizens?" and "Even after all this they still don't get the benefits and life they deserve from government. Such waste,".