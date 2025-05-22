BMC Elections 2025: Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Urges Party Workers to Begin Preparations for Upcoming Civic Polls

The local body elections across the state including Mumbai, Thane, Pune is expected to held between October and December. Ahead of elections, all parties are preparing their strategy of camping. Shiv Sena leader and DYCM of Maharashtra and his party workers have also began their work. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacted with former corporators of Mumbai who joined the Shiv Sena party from various political parties. On this occasion, Eknath Shinde instructed them to start preparing in the backdrop of the upcoming municipal elections. Eknath Shinde has given information about this by posting a post on X.

Following the formation of the Mahayuti government, Eknath Shinde briefed former corporators on public works completed in the last two and a half years, including road concreting, STP construction, beautification projects, Balasaheb Thackeray's dispensaries, improved health facilities, the coastal road, and the metro. He urged them to highlight these advancements to the public, emphasizing Mumbai's transformation into a global city. Shinde also introduced the recently announced housing policy, designed to facilitate large-scale housing construction and redevelop stagnant buildings in partnership with government agencies, enabling Mumbaikars who had relocated to return.

Meanwhile, he also learned about the issues and problems in their department and assured them that he would try to solve them all. Also, the decision on seat allocation will be taken by the three main leaders of the grand alliance, so do not discuss this. Avoid making any offensive statements about or against allies in the alliance. Do not make offensive remarks against allies. During this process allies' relations may be strained; Eknath Shinde has instructed party leaders, office bearers, and workers to respond carefully to avoid disputes, sources say.