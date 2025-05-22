Mumbai Road Accident: Car Crashes Into Divider on Western Express Highway Due to Heavy Rain

Mumbai experiencing the heavy rainfall leading to floods and sever water logging in multiple area. Due to intense rainfall the visibility across Mumbai western suburbs leading to the car crash on western express highway. Fortunately no injures were reported in this incident.

As per the midday report the car lost control and rammed into a divider amid the downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and moderate-to-heavy rains in Mumbai until Saturday.

Parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, including Andheri, Malad, Borivali, and Vile Parle, have been blasted by heavy showers, thunderstorms, and lightning, which have brought much-needed respite from the extreme heat. Similar new rainstorms were also observed in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan-Dombivli, which are nearby. In anticipation of intense pre-monsoon showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai through 11 p.m. today. Furthermore, until 10 p.m., Nashik, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are under a red alert.