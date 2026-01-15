BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Police Seize Fake ‘MLA’ Stickered Car in Vikhroli; Case Filed Against Three

Mumbai Police have taken major action during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the BMC elections by seizing a black Scorpio car bearing a fake “Vidhan Sabha Member/MLA” sticker. A case has been registered against three persons, including the driver, in connection with the incident.

According to Police Sub-Inspector Sagar Nivrutti Hujare, he was on day-and-night duty in Beat No. 04 on January 13, 2026. Acting on instructions from senior officers to ensure strict compliance with the election code and maintain law and order, the police team was on patrol in the area.

At around 12.30 am on January 14, while patrolling near Anandgad Naka in Vikhroli West, the police noticed a black Scorpio Classic moving in a suspicious manner. The vehicle had black film on its windows and a sticker reading “Vidhan Sabha Member/MLA” pasted on the front windshield. The police stopped the vehicle for inspection.

During questioning, the driver identified himself as Daud Hasmatullah Chaudhary (36), a resident of Ghatkopar West. He claimed that the vehicle belonged to Imaan Ayub Sheikh (32). However, further verification revealed that the actual registered owner of the vehicle is Monu Singh, a resident of Mira Road East.

Police said that none of the three individuals—the driver, the claimed owner, or the registered owner—is a public servant or an elected representative. Despite this, the MLA identification sticker was used on the vehicle with the intention of misleading the public and falsely projecting oneself as a public representative, which is a punishable offence.

The Parksite Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.