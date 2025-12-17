BMC Elections and Local Body Polls 2026: Everything You Need to Know About Mumbai and Statewide Civic Bodies

The State Election Commission has announced civic elections for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Polling will be conducted on January 15, 2026, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, while counting of votes is scheduled for January 16. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force from December 15, 2025, in all municipal corporation areas. Political parties have already shifted into campaign mode, with sharp exchanges, strategic positioning, and alliance rivalries intensifying as the high-stakes urban local body elections draw closer.

What is the BMC election?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election is held to choose elected representatives who will govern and administer Greater Mumbai. The BMC is India’s largest municipal body and plays a critical role in managing civic services such as roads, water supply, sanitation, health infrastructure, and education. The councillors elected through this process collectively shape policies, budgets, and development priorities for Mumbai. Given the city’s economic importance and population size, the BMC election is considered one of the most influential civic contests in the country and often carries strong political significance beyond local governance.

When is the BMC election?

Polling for the BMC election will take place on January 15, 2026. Voters can cast their ballots between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm at designated polling stations across the city. The counting of votes will be conducted the following day, on January 16, 2026. Results are expected to be declared after the counting process is completed. The election schedule has been announced well in advance to allow political parties, candidates, and voters sufficient time to prepare for polling and ensure smooth conduct of the democratic exercise.

How many voters from Mumbai will be voting for the BMC elections?

Mumbai has a total electorate of 1,03,44,315 voters who are eligible to participate in the BMC elections. These voters are spread across all 227 municipal wards of the city. The large voter base reflects Mumbai’s vast and diverse population, making election management a major logistical exercise for authorities. Each ward represents a distinct demographic and civic profile, and voter turnout across these wards often plays a decisive role in shaping the final outcome of the municipal corporation elections.

Who is eligible to vote and how to register?

To be eligible to vote in the BMC elections, a person must be an Indian citizen, at least 18 years old, and an ordinary resident of the concerned ward or area. Only voters whose names appear on the official Voter List, also known as the Electoral Roll, are permitted to vote. Eligible citizens must ensure their details are correctly recorded in the roll. Voters can also access information related to polling booths, candidates, election schedules, and voting procedures through official election platforms.

How to check voter registration status?

Voters can verify whether their names are included in the Electoral Roll by using the official online search facility provided by election authorities. By entering basic details such as name, age, or voter ID number, citizens can confirm their registration status and polling-related information. This service helps voters avoid last-minute confusion on polling day and ensures they are assigned to the correct booth. It is advised that voters check their details well in advance to make any necessary corrections before the election date.

How many corporations will be contested?

The State Election Commission has announced elections for a total of 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra. These elections will determine the civic leadership in major urban centres, including Mumbai and other key cities. Each municipal corporation plays a vital role in local governance, infrastructure planning, and delivery of public services. The scale of these elections highlights their importance in shaping urban administration and political dynamics in the state over the coming years.

How do I use an EVM?

Voting will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines along with the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail system. Voters are required to press the button next to the symbol of their chosen candidate on the EVM. Once the vote is cast, the VVPAT will display a printed slip showing the selected candidate’s name and symbol for a few seconds, allowing the voter to verify their choice. This process ensures transparency, accuracy, and voter confidence in the electronic voting system.

What identification should I carry?

Voters must carry a valid photo identity document to the polling booth. Accepted IDs include the EPIC voter ID card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, government service identity card, bank or post office passbook with photograph, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card, pension document with photo, or official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, or MLCs. Photo voter slips on their own are not considered valid proof of identity and will not be accepted.

Also Read: BMC Elections 2026: Final Voter List Released, Mumbai Has 1.03 Crore Eligible Electors

What is the voting process?

The election process is managed through a structured hierarchy of officials. This includes election officers and returning officers at the top, supported by presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers at booths. Additional staff such as assistant election officers, supervisors, inspectors, and clerks assist in various stages. Their responsibilities include finalising ward boundaries based on census data, publishing authenticated electoral rolls, conducting polling smoothly, and ensuring fair counting and declaration of results.

Which parties are contesting the BMC elections 2026?

The 2026 BMC elections are expected to witness a major contest between two political alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP–SP. The outcome is likely to have significant political implications at both the state and national levels.

What is the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to regulate the behaviour of political parties and candidates during the election period. It comes into effect immediately after the announcement of elections and remains in force until the completion of the process. During this period, governments are prohibited from announcing new policies, schemes, or major decisions in the concerned areas, except in cases of natural disasters or emergency relief situations.