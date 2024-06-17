BMC Invites Tender for Elevated Coastal Road Project from Dahisar to Bhayander

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a tender to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) for the construction of a 45-meter wide elevated road from Link Road at Dahisar (West) to Bhayander (West) in the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) area. This project represents the final segment of the Coastal Road. The new infrastructure aims to improve traffic flow within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), linking Dahisar to Bhayander along the west coast, and extending connectivity to the neighboring Thane and Palghar districts.

Currently, the northern boundary region of Mira-Bhayander is connected to Mumbai via the Western Railway line and arterial roads like the Western Express Highway. Overcrowding in local trains and increased travel times due to road congestion are significant challenges for commuters traveling from Mira-Bhayander to Mumbai. To alleviate these issues and reduce travel times, the BMC and MBMC are collaborating on this ambitious project to construct an elevated coastal link road from Dahisar to Bhayander. The proposed road will span approximately 5 km in total, with about 1.5 km within BMC limits and 3.5 km in the MBMC area.The coastal link road will commence near Kandarpada Metro Station on Link Road in Dahisar West and terminate at Uttan Road near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayander West. The route will traverse natural landscapes including mangroves, creek areas, and salt pan lands.

This coastal link road will eventually connect to the upcoming Versova-Dahisar Link Road, completing the loop and linking the southern tip of Nariman Point with western suburbs such as Bandra and Andheri.The appointed consultant will have 42 months from the start date to prepare a detailed survey report, assist in civil works, obtain geo-technical reports, manage lab testing and reporting, and ensure compliance with environmental and forest clearance requirements. Last year, BMC awarded the construction contract for the elevated road to Larsen & Toubro. However, the project requires clearances from the Environment Department due to its construction on mangrove, creek, and salt pan lands.

Key Features:

Total Length: 4.580 Km

Lane Configuration: 4+4 Lanes

Elevated Length: 3.83 Km

Max Speed 80 Kmph

