BMC School: Stock market lessons to be part of curriculum of BMC schools

Financial Literacy Mission will be implemented for the students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Schools. Stock market lessons will now be given in the curriculum of 8th and 9th standard students. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Education Department has prepared the curriculum with the concept of Aditya Thackeray, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District. In this context, a comprehensive memorandum of understanding is being signed between the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Education Department. The agreement is being signed in the presence of Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation teachers and some students are also present on this occasion.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is the first corporation in the country to start the lesson of financial literacy - Aditya Thackeray

Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said that in a few days we will bring astronomy lab in Brihanmumbai Municipal School. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is the first in the country to start the lesson of financial literacy. BSE is a great tourist destination. Aditya Thackeray also said that when politicians get notice of IT, they start to understand what financial management is.

Aditya Thackeray said that today BSE and BMC have reached a memorandum of understanding. Municipal school students will be given financial literacy lessons from June. If we want to build the next generation, we need to bring financial literacy. Aditya Thackeray has informed that a special course for 8th and 9th year students and 6th 7th class students will be introduced to the game of stock exchange, BSE.