BMC: Shops to write their names in Marathi first, font size should be bigger than other languages

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued strict orders to write names of all shops should be first written in Marathi and in capital letters before it is replicated in any other language. Also, if the name is to be written in any other language, then Marathi font size should be bigger than any other language. Not only that, the names of great persons or forts should not be written on the nameplates of the establishments in which liquor is supplied or sold. Violation of these rules will result in legal action against the owners of the shops and establishments as per the provisions of Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.

The order from BMC came after the Maharashtra cabinet earlier this year approved the amendment to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, so that the shops and establishments with even fewer than 10 workers will have to display Marathi nameplates.

“In pursuance of the provisions of the Act, the BMC appeals to all the merchants in Mumbai to display the nameplates on their shops or establishments first in Marathi 'Devanagari' script and then in any other language,” said the BMC statement.

