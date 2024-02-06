BMC to Distribute Washing Machines Across 16 Slums, Provision Worth 51 Crore in 2024-25 Budget

Mumbai: A scheme launched through Suvidha Kendra has been expanded and more washing machines will be made available at various places in 16 slums. Interestingly, solar energy will be used for this machine. A provision of Rs 51 crore has been made for these and other facilities in this year's budget.

From 2021, when the Democratic Aghadi government was in power, an initiative was undertaken to build facilitation community centres through the civic body. As part of this initiative, the construction of 111 toilet centres in Dharavi had started. During the same period, a two-storey community centre was set up at Jagdusha Nagar in Ghatkopar. A total of six facilitation community centres were set up in Mumbai.

The civic body has decided to set up state-of-the-art toilets at 18 busy places. Rs 78 crore will be spent on this. Toilets will be constructed at busy places like Haji Ali, Worli, Mahim, Mulund, Mahim, and Bandra. Another 14,166 public and community toilets have been proposed in Mumbai.

Saving 35 million litres of water:

So far, 35 million litres of water have been saved in five centres and facilities have been set up to provide clean, safe, and odor-free toilets, clean drinking water and laundry facilities to the needy.

About one lakh people are availing the facilities in five centres, including about 20,000 a year in each centre.