BMC to Spend Rs. 2 Crore to Spray Aromatic Spray at Deonar Dumping Ground

Mumbai: Mumbai's largest dumping facility Deonar will now be sprayed with plant-based fragrances. The civic body will try to reduce the stench by spraying 100 liters of aromatic liquid in one shift every day. This time, not only will the stench in the area be reduced but also the fires caused by methane gas produced at the dumping ground will also be brought under control. The civic body will spend around Rs 2 crore on the 12-month contract. This will provide relief to the residents of the ground area from the stench.

Spread over about 120 hectares, Deonar is the largest dumping ground in Mumbai. The ground dumps 6,000-7,000 metric tonnes of waste and 2,000-2,500 metric tonnes of debris every day. Due to garbage, people have to suffer as the stench is spreading in the areas up to Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Kurla.



Pollution from the Deonar dumping ground is not limited to just one section. Smoke, toxic gases and dust generated from the dumping ground of Deonar spread everywhere along with the air.

The smoke and fog created in the vicinity of Mumbai is very harmful to the body. This is especially harmful for patients with respiratory disorders, children, and heart patients. A contaminated environment also causes eye irritation, shortness of breath, and coughing. More importantly, people who have low immunity can get lung infections and develop respiratory disorders.

"Methane gas hasn't caused a major fire since 2016. The Deonar dumping ground has already been approved to close by 2025 as its capacity has been exhausted, so why has the civic body invited tenders for enzyme-based bioculture again? Isn't the BMC planning to close the Deonar dumping ground at the moment? So make that clear. Otherwise, this spraying is a waste of taxpayers' money. Instead of inviting tenders, the civic body should prepare to stop the Deonar dumping soon.

- Fayaz Alam Sheikh, President, Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society

1) Methane gas-related fires will also be brought under control.

2) The civic body will spend Rs 2 crore

3) 6,000-7,000 metric tonnes of garbage per day in Deonar

4) Bioculture is a fragrant substance mixed with water and sprayed, which helps reduce the amount of pollution in the atmosphere by putting dust in the air in the dumping area on the ground.

Earlier, 200 liters of perfume was sprayed per shift i.e. 600 liters per day in the Deonar landfill. This reduced the smell of garbage and reduced the suffering of the staff working in the landfill, as well as the residents of the surrounding area. The BMC had floated tenders to lease two tractors and a water tanker for a year to spray aromatic scents on the landfill; however, in these tenders, the amount of aromatic liquid has been brought down to 1,500 liters per month. The conditions stated in the tender issued by the municipal corporation that this aromatic substance should be natural and should have fire control capacity.

