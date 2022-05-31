BMC to take stern action against shops that do not have Marathi signs

From next week, the municipal administration will take action against the shops in Mumbai which do not have Marathi sign boards. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an order that all shops and establishments should have their nameplates in bold in large Marathi characters, for which a deadline of 31st May was given.

As per the order issued by the state government, many shops have changed their English nameplates to Marathi. However, the nameplates of many shops are still in large English letters. After today's deadline, the municipal administration will conduct a survey and take action for the next one week.

Names in Devanagari script should be written in Marathi language on the nameplates of shops and establishments. Also, if the name is to be written in any other language, then the name in Marathi should be in big and bold letters as compared to other language. Also, the Municipal Corporation had issued a circular appealing to shops and establishments in Mumbai to convert nameplates into Marathi.

How will the action be taken?

In the first phase, shops will be inspected and shopkeepers and establishments will be guided as Marathi nameplates are mandatory.

Action under shops and non-establishment law in case of disregard of municipal order

If the name plate is not in Marathi, punitive action will be taken as per municipal law

Punitive action through court if name change is not made even after notice

Also, the names of great persons or forts should not be on the nameplates of the establishments in which liquor is supplied or sold. Violation of this rule will result in legal action being taken against the shop and establishment owners as per the provisions of Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.

