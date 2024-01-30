BMC to Undertake Big Infrastructural Changes at Prabhadevi Shri Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement a special project for devotees in the Shree Siddhivinayak temple complex in Mumbai. The project will include a variety of facilities. It is proposed to shift the vendors of puja material to another route to avoid crowding around the temple and a separate road will be constructed for the devotees visiting the temple. This will enable the devotees to take advantage of the darshan of Shri Siddhivinayak peacefully and properly.

The project will be launched under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi.

Facilities available under the project:

Measures related to the safety of the temple

Every 5 minutes, a mini-bus from Dadar railway station to Siddhivinayak Temple (BEST)

Widening of all roads leading to the temple, parking for devotees.

To erect grand entrances on both sides of the temple.

Construction of state-of-the-art toilets.

Temporary seating arrangements for differently-abled, pregnant women and senior citizens in darshan queues.

• Roof to protect against sun and rain

Appointment of an internationally renowned consultant:

A detailed project report will be prepared to ensure that the devotees visiting the temple get the highest quality facilities. For this, the civic body will call for an 'expression of interest' and select an international-class project manager consultant-architect.

The project will be implemented under the guidance of Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Chairman and MLA Sada Sarvankar, Deputy Commissioner Ramakant Biradar to decide on the report given by the project manager consultant-architect.

Who is in charge of the project?

The Assistant Commissioner of G North, G South, the Engineer of the Development Planning Department, Chief Engineer of the Roads and Transport Department Will look after the work of the project.