Byculla Building Collapse: Three-Storey Structure Evacuated After Residents Have Narrow Collapse

Residents of a ground-plus-three-story building in Byculla had a close call on Tuesday afternoon when a portion of the slab and plaster from the first floor collapsed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The building, known as Karim Building, located on Maulana Azad Road in Madanpura, houses 30 flats and 8 shops. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident occurred around 12:42 p.m. Emergency services, including the fire brigade, police, BEST, local ward staff, and a 108 ambulance, reached the spot immediately.

A senior BMC official confirmed that the building is a MHADA property. “A portion of the ground-plus-three structure completely collapsed. All 30 rooms and 8 shops were evacuated," the official said, adding that MHADA staff are currently on-site managing the situation.