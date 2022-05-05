Case filed against MNS's Sandeep Deshpande, likely to be arrested

A case has finally been registered against MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri, who fled from the clutches of police during the agitation in Mumbai on Wednesday. While the police were trying to arrest him, Sandeep Deshpande MNS got into his private car and sped away. A female police officer got injured and fell on the road during the incident. It is being said that the woman fell due to the impact of Deshpande's car. Police have registered a case against Sandeep Deshpande and his accomplice Santosh Dhuri.

Sandeep Deshpande has been missing since last night. He had made it clear in a video that he was seeking legal advice from lawyers. However, now that a case has been registered, Mumbai Police is searching for Deshpande and he is likely to be arrested soon.

