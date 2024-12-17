Central Railway and RPF Expose Fake Employment Scam After Suspicious Email

The Central Railway and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) uncovered a fake employment scam following an email received by the office of the Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC), Central Railway, on November 28, 2024. The message raised suspicions, prompting further investigation.

A thorough inquiry revealed a fraudulent recruitment racket involving forged government documents, spoofed government email IDs, and the collection of money from unemployed individuals under the guise of offering Railway jobs. Based on the evidence, the perpetrators were identified and arrested.

A formal complaint has been filed with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) against the accused—Sanjay Shukla, a Railway employee working as a Technician at the Virar Car Shed, and Rohit Singh. They have been charged under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, forgery with intent to cheat, forging documents, and using forged documents.

The Central Railway RPF uncovered this scam with just a single piece of evidence—one suspicious email.