Central Railway Records 5.68% Growth in Passenger Earnings Till November 2024

Central Railway has reported notable growth in passenger transportation and earnings for the financial year (FY) 2024, up to November.

The total passenger earnings for this period have reached Rs. 4,966 crore, compared to Rs. 4,699 crore in the same period last year, marking a 5.68% increase. This includes Rs. 4,328 crore from non-suburban earnings, up from Rs. 4,095 crore last year, reflecting a 5.69% growth. Suburban earnings stood at Rs. 638 crore, compared to Rs. 604 crore last year, an increase of 5.63%.

In terms of passenger numbers, Central Railway carried 1,064 million passengers up to November 2024, compared to 1,039 million passengers during the same period last year, marking a 2.35% rise. This includes 127 million non-suburban passengers, up from 121 million last year (a 5.61% increase), and 936 million suburban passengers, compared to 918 million last year.

In November 2024 alone, Central Railway transported 138 million passengers, comprising 122 million suburban and 16 million non-suburban passengers, while earning Rs. 554 crore in total revenue. This includes Rs. 84 crore from suburban earnings and Rs. 470 crore from non-suburban earnings.