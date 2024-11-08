Chhath Puja 2024: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Juhu Chowpatty (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in Chhath Puja celebrations at Mumbai's Juhu Chowpatty, extending his wishes to devotees and the nation on this auspicious occasion. Speaking on the significance of Chhath, Fadnavis highlighted the importance of Sun God as a symbol of boundless energy and expressed his hope for Maharashtra and India to progress with this divine inspiration. The biggest gathering in Mumbai was at Girgaum Chowpatty at sunset on Thursday, but worshippers will also gather at Madh Island; Juhu; Dadar Chowpatty; Nala Sopara; Bhayandar Creek; Aksa Beach, Malad; Sion Talao, Hiranandani Lake, Powai; Palm Beach Road, Vashi, and over a 100 other spots in the city.

Thousands of devotees are expected to gather on Mumbai's beaches and along the banks of water bodies on Thursday evening and Friday morning to observe the key rituals of Chhath Puja, a major festival celebrated primarily in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The festival, which began on Tuesday, falls on the fourth day (chaturthi) of the shukla paksha (bright fortnight) of Kartik month. Thursday marks the 'Chhath' or 'Shashti' (sixth day), and the festival will conclude on the seventh day, known as 'Saptami.' These four days are observed with 12-hour fasts and fervent prayers.

During Chhath Puja, devotees worship the Sun God and 'Shashti' or 'Chhatti Maiya,' a form of the goddess Devi, who is revered as the protector of children. The festival is also known as Surya Shashti Vrat and is steeped in the teachings of Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. It is believed that Draupadi undertook this fast to seek blessings for the success of the Pandavas during their exile, while Sita was blessed with twins after observing similar prayers.