Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2024 Date: Know Arrival Time of Mumbai's Most Awaited Ganesh Idol for Ganeshotsav

Lalbagh, the Chinchpokli area in Mumbai, is considered Pandhari for Ganesha devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. Every year, lakhs of devotees reach this place to have darshan (first look) of their beloved Lord. Meanwhile, the Chintamani Pandal has announced the date of arrival ceremony of Chinchpokli's 'Chintamani', which is a special attraction for people in Mumbai.

Devotees will get a first glimpse of the biggest of Mumbai, which is famously known as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2024 to take place on Saturday, August 31. It will also be the arrival of the much-awaited Ganesh idol on the occasion of Ganeshotsav 2024.

The time of this arrival ceremony will be at 2 pm. Chinchpokli Sarvjanik Utsav Mandal have shared information about the arrival ceremony on social media, including on Instagram. "An exciting news that every Ganpati Bappa Bhakt has been waiting to hear Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is finally arriving Chintamani Nagari Come lets witness the most exciting and much awaited Chinchpoklicha Aagman Sohala 2024 Stay tuned for more updates For now Save the Date:31st August 2024”, the Mandal in a post.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2024: Pune Gears Up for Ganpati Festival, Unique Social Messages and Festive Preparations Underway.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 7 this year, is a significant festival for most Indians and is celebrated on a grand scale, especially in Maharashtra. It is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, honouring him as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

The installation of Ganesh idols, elaborate decorations, and community gatherings marks the festival. As a cultural mainstay, Ganesh Chaturthi unites families and communities, making "Bappa Moraya" a perfect accompaniment for this joyous occasion.