Cockroach in Cold Coffee: Mumbai Man Finds Insect in Drink at Malad Lounge, Case Registered

Mumbai: Pratik Rawat (25), an event management company owner, has filed a complaint against a manager, a waiter and other after he found cockroach remains in his cold coffee. The incident comes close on the heels of a similar case where a human finger was found in ice cream.

Rawat, along with his friend Ganesh Kekan (25), visited ‘Hope and Shine Lounge’ on the second floor of Infinity Mall, Malad West, on August 30 around 9.30 pm. They ordered two cold coffees and were seated at table number 6. When the waiter brought the coffees, Rawat found the coffee bitter. He asked the waiter to add some sweetener. The waiter took both glasses to the bar counter, added sweetener, and returned them.

While sipping his coffee through a straw, Rawat noticed something unusual and upon closer inspection, found a cockroach. He immediately informed his friend and took a photo. Rawat reported the issue to the waiter, who then called the hotel owner.

Read Also | Mumbai: Human Finger Found in Ice Cream Cone Ordered Online in Malad

According to Rawat, the hotel owner arrived and took the glass to the kitchen. There, the owner showed Rawat the shaker used to make the cold coffee, claiming that a cockroach couldn’t have entered the glass through the mesh. To demonstrate, the owner removed the cockroach from the glass, placed it on the mesh, and ran water over it. He then disposed of the cockroach in the sink.

"I have filed a complaint with the Malad police and will also be writing to the P North ward of the municipality. If the cockroach got into the coffee during preparation or serving and was overlooked, it means that parts of the cockroach and its germs may have entered my or someone else's stomach, posing a health risk. I demand action against the culprits," said Rawat.

The manager, a waiter and other concerned individuals have been booked under sections 125, 274, 275, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).