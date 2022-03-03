Commissioner Sanjay Pandey will interact directly with Mumbaikars; Shared personal phone number

Mumbai: Sanjay Pandey has recently been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. Meanwhile, he took over his post yesterday and also shared his personal phone number, making his first post on social media, guaranteeing safety to Mumbaikars. (sanjay pandey shares personal contact number on fb)

He wrote in a post on Facebook that, my dear Mumbaikars .. It is a matter of pride for me to be your Commissioner of Police. He also said that I am writing this first post with utmost humility and a sense of responsibility.

In a post on Facebook, he said, "I took up the post yesterday. I have spent more than 30 years in Mumbai and have held various positions in the Mumbai Police. Even though I know Mumbai, policing has changed since the days I worked in Mumbai. And with that in mind, I am communicating with you to seek your support for the cause of safety and security for all in Mumbai. "

Shared personal number Pandey did not stop there but further wrote, "I am sharing my personal phone number 9869702747. You always have WhatsApp / text messages with me as well as Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066410464886 or Twitter You can contact us at sanjayp_1. Suggestions are welcome, big or small. I will respond to as many messages as possible. I will also share with you what we are doing during the week on Facebook. "

"I look forward to hearing from you and working for our motto 'Safety and security to all' in Mumbai."

Sanjay Pandey is a 1986 batch IAS officer. When Pandey was the Director General of Police, he had to step down due to the decision of the High Court. However, the Mahavikas Aghadi government has re-appointed Pandey as DG at the post of Commissioner of Police. Pandey will retire in July and will hold the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner for the next six months.