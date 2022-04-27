COVID cases on the rise in Mumbai, BMC to impose restrictions again?

The Mumbai covid pandemic is once again spreading in Mumbai. Statistics show that the number of patients has been increasing day by day since last week. In view of the growing number of covid in Mumbai, members of the Maharashtra Covid Task Force have again advised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to make masks mandatory in cinemas, malls and crowded places.

The number of covid cases has increased rapidly over the past week

April 20 - 98

April 21 - 91

April 22 - 68

April 23 - 72

April 24 - 73

April 25 - 45

April 26 - 102

A total of 102 new corona patients were registered in Mumbai on Tuesday. Out of 102 patients, 97% had no symptoms at all. Although the number of corona patients has been increasing in Mumbai, not a single patient has died due to corona. With the rising number of corona patients, the total number of corona patients in Mumbai has gone up to 10,58,511. The death toll is 19,562. In the last 24 hours, 7,240 tests have been conducted in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Covid positivity rate rose to 1.4 percent. For the second time this month, the positivity rate has gone beyond 1 per cent. Earlier, on April 20, the positivity rate of Mumbai city was 1.03%.

This is the highest increase in the number of patients in Mumbai since February 27. In view of Covid situation, the central government has already instructed the states to remain vigilant and take necessary measures. A fourth wave of corona is expected in the country by the end of June.