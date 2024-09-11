CR WhatsApp Helpline Number: Central Railway Launches Service to Report Unauthorised Travel in AC, First-Class Coaches - Deets Inside

The Central Railway has introduced a WhatsApp helpline to address the increasing complaints of unauthorised travel in air-conditioned and first-class compartments. The move comes amid a surge in incidents of disputes and fights among passengers, particularly those traveling without valid tickets.

Suburban passengers travelling in AC EMU/ First class coaches can now WhatsApp on mobile number 7208819987 for complaints related to unauthorised travel.

The helpline, available at 7208819987, was shared by CR’s Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Mumbai division on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday. The post urged passengers to report unauthorized travel, saying, "Suburban passengers travelling in AC EMU/ First class coaches can now WhatsApp on mobile number 7208819987 for complaints related to unauthorised travel. We appeal to all passengers to travel on a valid ticket."

The decision to launch the helpline follows a significant increase in complaints about unauthorised travel, particularly in suburban trains. Videos of passengers fighting over seats and other issues have gone viral on social media.

The Central Railway has been facing a challenge in managing overcrowding and ensuring passenger safety in its suburban trains. The new WhatsApp helpline is seen as a step towards improving passenger experience and enforcing ticketing rules.