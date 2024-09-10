Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway to Convert Ten 12-Coach Trains to 15-Coach Models From October 1

Western Railway will convert ten of its trains, currently with 12 coaches each, to 15 coaches starting October 1. This upgrade will also increase the number of trips. The expansion aims to reduce passenger congestion and ensure more passengers can travel comfortably and on time.

According to senior officials, the Western Railway line currently operates 199 trips of 15-coach trains daily. Starting October 1, this number will increase with the conversion of ten local trains from 12 coaches to 15 coaches, along with the addition of 12 more trips. Consequently, there will be a total of 209 trips of 15-coach trains. The increased trips will enhance services in both directions, raising the total number of daily trips on the Western Railway from 1,394 to 1,406. Additionally, 15-coach local trains on the Churchgate-Virar route will see a boost, as rakes previously assigned to the CSMT-Borivali Harbour line are reassigned to this route. This change aims to provide relief to commuters traveling between Virar and Churchgate.

Railway passenger unions have persistently called for an increase in the number of local trains on the Central, Harbour, and Western Railway lines. Despite these appeals, the administration has not responded adequately. The unions have highlighted a disparity, noting that while the Western Railway is operating 15-coach trains, there remains a significant demand for similar upgrades on the Central Railway line, where the call for 15-coach trains continues to go unheeded.

