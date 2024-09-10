Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Train Services Disrupted Due to Overhead Equipment Issue at Nerul Station

Local trains on the Harbour line are affected due to an overhead equipment (OHE) issue at Nerul railway station on Tuesday, September 10. According to the Central Railway, trains between Vashi and Pavel stations are delayed about 30 minutes. These services were affected since early on Tuesday, around 4:55 am.

The issue, which took place early in the morning, led to the complete suspension of several local tarins between Vashi and Pavel for approximately 2 hours, with repairs being completed by 7 am.

Due to an Overhead Equipment (OHE) issue at Nerul, all up and down train movements between Vashi and Panvel have been significantly affected since 04:55 hours. Restoration work is currently in progress.@Central_Railway@YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 10, 2024

Mumbai division of Central Railway took to its official social media platform to inform about the issue. "Due to an Overhead Equipment (OHE) issue at Nerul, all up and down train movements between Vashi and Panvel have been significantly affected since 04:55 hours. Restoration work is currently in progress," said CR in a post on X.

In another post, CR stated that the restoration work was completed at around 6:56 AM on Tuesday, and train services resumed. However, some passengers said local trains are still late, about 15 to 20 minutes on the Harbour Line.

"Restoration work has been completed and train services resumed at 06:56 hrs," CR updated about the issue.