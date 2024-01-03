Dadar's Plaza Area Gets a Clean-Up: Street Vendors Join Forces with Municipality

Mumbai: Mumbai's Dadar neighborhood is known for its bustling streets and vibrant markets, but the area around Plaza Cinema Hall often suffered from overcrowding and overflowing debris. This New Year's Day, however, the 'G-North' ward office of the city's municipal corporation launched a novel cleanliness drive in the very same spot, with an unexpected twist: street vendors and vegetable sellers, who typically come under the watch of civic authorities, actively participated in the campaign.



This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's call for a city-wide sanitation effort. Dadar station area, a major hub for vegetable and flower vendors, generates significant waste daily. Recognizing their significant role in the area's sanitation, the 'G-North' ward office collaborated with the vendors for the clean-up drive.

"The clean-up campaign helped us realize how much waste we contribute," confessed a participating vegetable vendor. The team received practical advice on minimizing waste, such as using banana leaves while unloading produce and folding empty sacks, to prevent mud from accumulating on the streets.

Sunil Makwana, a junior supervisor, Sunil Kambale, a foreman, and sanitation workers from the corporation joined forces with the vendors for the endeavor. The team utilized brooms, water jets, and sanitation equipment to scrub the sidewalks and streets, leaving the Plaza area noticeably cleaner.

The initiative has been met with positive reactions from citizens, with reports of a significant improvement in cleanliness around Dadar Plaza. This unique collaboration between the municipality and street vendors offers a promising model for tackling urban sanitation challenges in Mumbai.