Dahi Handi 2024: 238 Govindas Injured During Krishna Janmashtami Celebration in Mumbai

According to the latest data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), at least 238 Govindas were injured in Mumbai during the Dahi Handi celebrations on Tuesday, August 27, as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival.

The BMC reported that all the injured Govindas have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment. Of these, 32 Govindas require further medical attention and have been admitted for extended care. Additionally, 24 Govindas are receiving primary treatment, and 205 have already been discharged after their conditions improved.

Among the injured, 4 Govindas are receiving treatment at JJ Hospital, 8 at St. George Hospital, and 5 at GT Hospital. Poddar Hospital is treating 18 Govindas, while KEM Hospital is caring for 52. Nair Hospital has admitted 12 Govindas, and Sion Hospital is treating 20. At Rajawadi Hospital, 13 Govindas are under treatment, while MT Aggarwal Hospital has admitted 2. Bhabha Hospital in Kurla is treating 5 Govindas, Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi is caring for 12, and Bhabha Hospital in Bandra has 6 Govindas under treatment. Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali is treating 15 Govindas, while the trauma care hospital is handling 17. Finally, 24 Govindas are undergoing treatment at VN Desai Hospital, according to the Municipal Health Department.