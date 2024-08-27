Dahi Handi 2024 Celebrations in Mumbai: 15 Govindas Injured During Formation of Human Pyramids

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), at least 15 ‘Govindas’ sustained injuries in as many incidents during Dahi Handi celebrations as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 27. The injured are being treated at hospitals and are stable.

Maharashtra | 15 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

During the festival, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) hung in the air. The festival is being celebrated across the city.