Mumbai Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Celebrations: Child at Worli Dahi Handi Event Holds Poster Demanding Swift Justice for Rape Victims

Mumbai, August 27: On the occasion of Dahi Handi, Mumbai was bustling with celebrations, with South Mumbai witnessing some of the biggest events. Large crowds gathered in Dadar and Worli on Tuesday, August 27, to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Govindas were seen dancing to Bollywood songs and breaking Dahi Handis (earthen pots filled with curd) by forming human pyramids. Amid the festivities, a child was spotted holding a poster demanding the Maharashtra government take swift action against those accused of rape. The young boy was seen sitting on a man's shoulders at the Jamboree Ground in Worli.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Dahi Handi was organized in Jamboree Ground in Worli, Mumbai, where a child reached with a poster demanding justice for rape victims.



"Government can change in one night. Demonetization can happen in one night. Then why can't women rapists be hanged in one… pic.twitter.com/ys9PAIBgwp — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the young Govinda can be seen sitting on the shoulders of a man, holding a poster with both hands at the Dahi Handi event in Worli. The poster reads, "Government can change in one night. Demonetization can happen in one night. Then why can't women rapists be hanged in one night? We don't want candle marches, we want justice."

These protests have continued even during festivals in Maharashtra following the sexual assault of two 4-year-old girl students by a school sweeper in Badlapur, Thane district. Protests erupted at Badlapur local railway station, where trains were stopped, and agitators blocked the tracks.

Meanwhile, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter, and other milk products. A group of people then forms a human pyramid to reach the pot and break it. With Dahi Handi celebrations in full swing, a team of women Govindas also formed a human pyramid to attempt to break the 'matki' hanging several feet in the air.