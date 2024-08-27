Dahi Handi 2024: Five Injured Govindas Successfully Treated and Discharged from Kalwa Hospital Thane

Five young Govindas who sustained injuries during recent festive celebrations have been treated and released from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. The minor injuries were addressed promptly, ensuring a swift recovery for the affected individuals. The discharged Govindas are: Kartik Mane, 13 years old, Shreyas Patil, 18 years old, Shravan Kamble, 19 years old,Pratik Thoke, 12 years old, and Anish Chandravanshi, 20 years old. All five were admitted with minor injuries and, after receiving appropriate care, were discharged by 5:00 PM today.

The hospital reported that all patients were stable at the time of their release.In a reassuring development, no additional injured Govindas were reported at Thane Civil Hospital, suggesting that the situation was effectively managed by the local healthcare facilities. The medical team at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital has commended for their prompt response and efficient care, highlighting their readiness to handle such incidents and support community health during festive periods. The Dahi Handi, part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state. A total of 41 participants, known as Govindas, have been reported injured.

St. George Hospital treated two injured individuals, admitting one and providing OPD treatment to another. GT Hospital admitted one patient, while Poddar Hospital treated and discharged six individuals. KEM Hospital saw eight injuries, admitting one and treating seven in the OPD. Nair Hospital managed five OPD cases, Sion Hospital treated three in the OPD, and Rajawadi Hospital admitted three patients. MT Agrawal Hospital admitted one person, Kurla Bhabha Hospital treated two, admitting one, and Shatabdi Govandi Hospital handled two OPD cases. Bandra Bhabha Hospital treated three in the OPD, BDBA Hospital saw one OPD case, Trauma Care Hospital treated two, discharging one, and V N Desai Hospital managed two OPD cases.

