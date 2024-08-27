Dahi Handi 2024: Over 11,000 Police Personnel Deployed in Mumbai for Festival Security

The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated across Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra on Tuesday in honor of Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. During the festivities, participants known as 'Govindas' form elaborate multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis'—earthen pots filled with curd—suspended high above the ground.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Mumbai for Dahi Handi festivities on Tuesday, an official said. "More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he said.

It is believed that Lord Krishna enjoyed curd and butter as a child. To honor this, devotees re-enact his childhood pastime of breaking dahi handis as part of the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Dahi handis adorned with flowers have been elevated many feet above the ground at various housing societies, roads, junctions, and public spaces throughout the city. Dressed in vibrant costumes, Govindas are seen traversing different parts of the metropolis in trucks, tempos, buses, and two-wheelers, aiming to break the dahi handis. In recent years, several Dahi Handi events in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, including Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel, have gained prominence due to significant prize money, celebrity appearances, and entertainment programs. These high-profile events attract large crowds and a constant influx of participants.