Dahi Handi 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Approves Insurance for 1.5 Lakh Govindas, Doubling Safety Measures

In a major move towards enhancing safety during Janmashtami celebrations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the State Sports Department to extend insurance coverage to 1.5 lakh Govindas for the upcoming Dahi Handi event. Known for its human pyramid formations, Dahi Handi involves high-risk athletic performances and will be celebrated on August 16 this year. The decision marks a significant increase in coverage, doubling last year’s number. This step aims to ensure better protection for participants in the physically demanding event, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna and draws massive crowds across Maharashtra.

The directive followed a meeting between a delegation from the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti and Chief Minister Fadnavis, accompanied by State Culture Minister Ashish Shelar. The committee appealed for broader insurance coverage, citing growing participation and rising risks associated with taller human pyramids. For the last two years, the state has provided insurance to around 75,000 Govindas annually. Acknowledging the rising concerns, Fadnavis responded positively and instructed the Sports Department to act swiftly and increase the insured count to 1.5 lakhs for the 2025 celebration, strengthening the government’s commitment to participant safety.

Also Read: BJP's 'Baap numbari, Beta Dus Numbari' jibe targets Baghel family amid ED action

Dinesh Jadav, Chief Regional Manager of Oriental Insurance—the agency responsible for implementing the insurance scheme—confirmed to the Times of India that over one lakh Govindas from 1,200 mandals across the state have already been insured this year. A significant number of these Govindas are registered with the Maharashtra Rajya Dahi Handi Govinda Association, which plays a key role in coordinating with the state government. Through this association, the state successfully facilitated insurance coverage for more than 75,000 participants in previous years, with an even broader reach expected this year due to the revised safety directive.

The decision highlights increasing awareness around safety as Dahi Handi continues to grow in scale and popularity. In earlier years, the Maharashtra government officially declared the event an 'adventure sport,' which allowed for structured guidelines and boosted enthusiasm among youth groups. However, the designation also encouraged the formation of taller, more precarious human pyramids, raising the risk of serious injuries. With the number of participants rising annually, the need for robust insurance schemes and organized safety protocols has become a priority to ensure the well-being of Govindas taking part in these challenging performances.

Members of the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti have consistently voiced the need for improved safety infrastructure, including on-ground medical assistance, emergency response teams, and mandatory safety drills. While the recognition of the sport has formalized participation, it has also amplified the risks. Samiti representatives emphasize that insurance alone is not enough and urge the state to implement a comprehensive safety framework. The government’s latest move to double insurance coverage is being seen as a step in the right direction, but experts and organizers stress that continuous monitoring and medical preparedness will be essential for the long-term safety of Govindas.