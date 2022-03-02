Dealing with Mumbai's murderers, the most corrupt Thackeray government say devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai: Maharashtra will never tolerate a deal with a Mumbai killer. Though Nawab Malik, a minister accused of dealing with Dawood's associates, is in jail today, the Thackeray government has not taken a resignation from nawab malik. This is the first time this has happened in the history of Maharashtra. Anyone dealing with a Mumbai murderer has no right to be in the cabinet. Therefore, BJP will fight for the resignation of Nawab Malik in the convention, said Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition party in the state assembly. The state budget session will start from tomorrow. Against this backdrop, a meeting of BJP leaders was held in Mumbai today. In the press conference held after that, Devendra Fadnavis strongly criticized the Thackeray government on various issues.

"You are backing a minister in the land purchase case from the accused in the Mumbai blasts and it is specially that the Shiv Sena, which has been using Mumbai as our language, has not resigned Nawab Malik.

The Thackeray government is a moneylender government, Ajit Pawar's words have no value

"There are many issues in the state today and we are ready to discuss them in the convention. We are ready to raise many issues in the state. But the government should also run the convention in co-operation. State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier promised in the convention that electricity meters of farmers would not be cut. On the last day He said that the meters would have to be cut. In other words, his words have proved to be of no value in the government. The Thackeray government is a moneylender government ", said Devendra Fadnavis.