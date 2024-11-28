PM Modi Death Threat: Mumbai Woman Arrested for Planning to Assassinate India's Prime Minister

Mumbai Police Control Room received a threatening call claiming a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The caller stated that arrangements, including weapons, were already in place for the act.

Acting promptly, the Amboli Police traced the call and arrested a woman. Upon interrogation and background verification, no suspicious activity or connections were found.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was under severe stress due to personal family issues, which allegedly led her to make the call.

Mumbai Police are continuing their investigation into the matter to rule out any potential threats.