Dharavi Mosque Demolition: BMC Granted Extension to Mahboob-E-Subhani Mosque Trustees to Remove Alleged Illegal Construction

Mumbai, September 21: In a recent development regarding the Mehboob-e-Subhani Mosque located on 90-Feet Road in Mumbai's Dharavi, the trustees on masjid on Saturday, September 21, have been granted a 4 to 5-day extension by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to voluntarily remove the alleged illegal construction.

The following decision came after the BMC issued an eviction notice, prompting the trustees to submit a written request for additional time. The mosque trustees addressed their request to the Deputy Commissioner of Circle 2 and the Assistant Commissioner of G-North Ward, seeking 4 to 5 days to dismantle the encroached portions of the structure. The BMC administration accepted their request.

Earlier on Saturday, tension prevailed as hundreds of local residents gathered on a road and opposed the local authorities' plan to pull down an alleged illegal portion of a mosque. A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation.

However, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad reached the spot and appealed to agitators to maintain peace in the area. "Action scheduled for today has been cancelled. We met the CM last night. We had urged him for this. Everyone kept forth their views here peacefully. It has been cancelled, and everyone has gone home. I appeal to the people to maintain peace," said Gaikwad.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: BMC's drive to demolish the alleged illegal section of a mosque in Dharavi has been cancelled today.



Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad says, "Action scheduled for today has been cancelled. We met the CM last night. We had urged him for this. Everyone… pic.twitter.com/xV1TZkkCfO — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction) leader Milind Deora met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the mosque row in Dharavi.

Gaikwad, after meeting the CM, said that the CM had assured the demolition process would be stopped after discussion with the concerned authorities.