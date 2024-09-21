Mumbai: Protest Erupts in Dharavi Area As BMC Arrives to Demolish Alleged Illegal Portion of Mosque (Watch Video)

Mumbai, September 21: A major protest erupted on Saturday, September 21, in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials arrived to demolish the alleged illegal portion of a Mehboob-e-Subaniya mosque. According to the news agency IANS, protesters vandalised vehicles belonging to the BMC that arrived for the demolition.

Tensions escalated as local residents blocked the road, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. A delegation of residents subsequently gathered at the Dharavi police station to hold discussions with BMC and police officials regarding the situation. Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad expressed disappointment over the BMC's actions despite assurances from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "Despite the assurances of the Chief Minister, today BMC has sent bulldozers to start demolition proceedings. We had requested the Chief Minister late last night to stop the proceedings so that the sentiments of the people of Dharavi are not hurt," she stated in a post on X.

Gaikwad further urged both the Chief Minister and BMC Commissioner to postpone the demolition to maintain peace in Dharavi. "We are in constant touch with the administration and the police. It is our responsibility to ensure that the social values ​​of Dharavi are not harmed," she added.

In a tweet, Gaikwad mentioned her meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the BMC's demolition notice. She conveyed the people's sentiments and reported a positive conversation with Shinde, who promised to discuss the matter with concerned officials and assured that demolition proceedings would be halted.

BMC officials have identified illegal construction at the Mehboob-e-Subhani Mosque in Dharavi, which is scheduled for demolition today. A BMC team has arrived to take action against the illegal structure. Meanwhile, local residents have been gathering on the road since last night. They argue that the mosque is very old and believe it is unjust for the BMC to take action against it.

Heavy police 'bandobast' has been deployed and the situation is under control. A delegation from the mosque, BMC officials and Dharavi police are currently holding talks to resolve the issue.

"A team of BMC officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi around 9 am to demolish alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. Soon, a large number of local residents gathered at the spot and stopped the civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located," the police official said.

"Later, hundreds of people also assembled outside the Dharavi police station located there and squatted on the road to protest against the civic body's move," he said.