Did You Know? Ratan Tata Declined To Accept Lifetime Achievement Award from UK’s King Charles

Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, known for his significant philanthropic efforts, particularly in animal welfare, is widely respected. However, an incident that may not be as well-known is when Tata declined a prestigious honor from the British Royal Family. In 2018, then-Prince Charles organized an event to present Tata with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his outstanding philanthropic contributions. The ceremony, hosted by the British Asian Trust, was scheduled to be held at Buckingham Palace on February 6, 2018.

Initially, Tata had agreed to attend the event in person, but as the date drew closer, he made the heartfelt decision to cancel his plans. The reason? His dog had fallen seriously ill, and Tata chose to stay back to care for his furry companion rather than attend the royal ceremony. This touching story, shared by businessman Suhel Seth, has since resurfaced on social media. Recalling the incident, Suhel Seth shared in a video how he arrived in London on February 2nd or 3rd, 2018, for an event honoring Ratan Tata. To his surprise, he was met with 11 missed calls from Tata himself. When Seth returned the call, Ratan Tata explained the situation, saying, “Tango and Tito, his dogs, one of them had fallen terribly ill. I can’t leave him and come.”

Despite Seth’s efforts to persuade Tata to attend the ceremony, given that it was with UK Royal Prince Charles, Tata remained resolute, choosing to stay with his ailing dog and canceling his trip to London. Seth further revealed that when Prince Charles learned of this, he expressed admiration for Tata’s commitment to his values and his priorities. Prince Charles reportedly remarked, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on stable course,” highlighting the deep respect he had for Tata’s decision. Ratan Naval Tata, one of India’s most revered business leaders and cherished citizens, passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 86.

In July this year, Tata opened a small animal hospital in Mumbai, after it transitioned from its trial phase to full operation. The hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technology and has specialists from various disciplines to diagnose and treat complex medical cases. Tata has also made it a point to ensure that animals are treated with kindness at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. He instructed the staff to treat animals entering the hotel premises with care. In May of this year, an HR professional shared a picture of a stray dog peacefully sleeping at the hotel’s entrance. In a LinkedIn post, she expressed her admiration for the establishment, noting that it accommodates numerous guests, including political dignitaries and celebrities, while still making space for a dog who quietly rests, perhaps unnoticed by many.



