Dilip Walse Patil holds meeting with DGP Rajnish Seth over law & order situation in state

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has called DGP Rajnish Seth to Mantralaya. The Minister is holding a meeting, along with DGP and senior officials, over the law & order situation in the state and the loudspeaker issue. The meeting is currently underway.

Over the last few days, political temperatures in the state have heated up sparked by Raj Thackeray's remarks on loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray had warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that it should remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which MNS workers will install speakers outside mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.