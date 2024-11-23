Dindoshi Election Result 2024: Sunil Prabhu Wins Against Sanjay Nirupam

Shiv Sena UBT candidate Sunil Prabhu won from the Dindoshi Assembly constituency against Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate came third.

In North Mumbai constituencies, all BJP-led Mahayuti alliance candidates are leading currently. Shiv Sena - Shinde candidate Prakash Surve leading by 21,757 votes after 7 rounds. Manisha Chaudhuri, Dahisar BJP candidate, leading by 51,186 votes after eleven rounds. BJP candidate Sanjay Upadhyay is leading by 59,831 votes after 14 rounds. Kandivali East BJP candidate Atul Bhatkhalkar is leading by 46,065 votes. BJP Charkop candidate leading by 44,788 votes after 13 rounds. Vinod Shelar leading by 7,450 votes after nine rounds.

Celebration erupted across the state, including at Chie Minister Eknath Shinde's residence in Thane, where party workers distributed sweets and hailed the Mahayuti performance. The Mahayuti’s triumph painted Maharashtra saffron, with the BJP alone poised to win 125 of the 149 seats it contested. Combined with its allies, the alliance was on track to secure 219 seats, leaving the opposition MVA alliance with a meager 51.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Thanks Ladli Bahina, Farmers, and All Sections of Society After NDA's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

On Mahayuti's victory in assembly elections, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory. This shows that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with the slogan he gave 'Ek hain toh safe hain', people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly... This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ramdas Athawale, this is the victory of unity..."