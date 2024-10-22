Diwali 2024: Mumbai Police Ban Sale and Flying of Sky Lanterns Ahead of Festival

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 22, 2024): The Mumbai police have banned the sale and flying of sky lanterns as a safety and security measure ahead of the Diwali festival. According to PTI, the police have issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, keeping the ban in place for a month from October 23 to November 21.

As per the order, the sale, storage and flying of sky lanterns is prohibited, considering the safety and security of the public to prevent activities of anti-social elements.

Diwali, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur across the country. People adorn their homes and streets with decorations, enjoying the occasion with their loved ones. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 31, 2024.