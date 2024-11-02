Diwali Firecrackers Cause Mumbai's Air Quality to Plunge from 'Moderate' to 'Poor' Just In Hours

On the second day of Diwali, Friday, November 1st, Mumbai's overall air quality was rated as 'moderate.' However, the situation was worse in several areas on Thursday, with air quality levels categorized as 'extreme,' 'bad,' and 'moderate.' This poor air quality is expected to continue for at least two more days. The increase in pollution is primarily due to the use of silent but high-smoke firecrackers, which have significantly affected air quality since Thursday. By Friday, nearly all parts of the city reported a notable rise in dust particles, except for the airport.

By around 7:30 PM, areas such as Byculla, Deonar, Kandivali, Bandra, Malad, and Shivdi recorded 'bad' air quality, with AQI readings of 205, 208, 266, 202, 253, and 285, respectively. These figures had worsened since Thursday. Experts advise that the air quality index (AQI) should ideally be below 100. However, during these two days of Diwali, the AQI in various parts of the city has significantly exceeded this threshold, posing health risks to individuals with asthma and heart conditions.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in 30th-Floor Flat Near Hub Mall in Goregaon; No Injuries Reported

Friday evening, many areas experienced a drop in air quality to 'poor,' declining from the 'moderate' levels noted earlier in the day. This deterioration worsened throughout the afternoon, aggravated by smoke from decorative and sound-producing firecrackers. Such pollution particularly impacts vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems.