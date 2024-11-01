Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in 30th-Floor Flat Near Hub Mall in Goregaon; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out in a flat on the 30th floor of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Friday, November 1. No one was hurt in the incident, which occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Diwali in a high-rise residential building near Hub Mall.

After receiving the emergency call, fire tenders reached the spot and, after a two-hour firefighting operation, doused the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, "A fire broke out in the high-rise building located in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai. As soon as information about the fire was received, 5 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot to douse the fire. There is no news of anyone being injured so far."

"The fire was confined to the 30th floor flat. It was doused by fire brigade personnel at around 9 pm," the official informed.

Meanwhile, a fire incident was reported in a ration office in the Sion area on Diwali. As per the officials, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Firefighting operations are underway and no injuries have been reported yet.