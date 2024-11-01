Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Ration Office in Sion Area, Four Fire Tenders at Spot

A massive fire broke out at a ration office in the Sion area of Mumbai on Friday, November 1. After receiving the information, local police and four fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries have been reported yet.

According to the initial information, the blaze erupted around 7 pm on Friday evening at the ration office, located on Phoenix Road near Shanmukhanand Hall. After being alerted, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot along with the police and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel. A firefighting operation is underway.

Another fire incident was reported from the Andheri area in which a blaze erupted at a scrap godown. According to the news agency ANI, a firefight operation is underway. No injuries or loss of life have been reported yet