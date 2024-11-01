Mumbai: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Andheri (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhangarwadi, in the Andheri East area of Mumbai, on Friday, November 1. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and were engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze. So far, no injuries have been reported. The fire brigade is working to bring the fire under control.

According to reports, the fire erupted around 7:30 pm on Friday in the MIDC Bhangarwadi area after an LPG cylinder explosion. The blaze quickly spread across 8 to 10 yards, fueled by the presence of chemicals and lumber in the warehouse debris.

Visuals From the Spot

November 1, 2024

Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown

VIDEO | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a scrap godown in Andheri East industrial area. Efforts underway to douse the fire. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)

November 1, 2024

Reports indicate that eight to ten cylinders exploded. As soon as the fire was reported, five to six fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene to control the flames. Some workers reportedly managed to escape, while there are fears that others may still be trapped inside. Fire brigade personnel are working urgently to extinguish the fire.