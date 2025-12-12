Dog Attack in Mumbai: School Security Guard Injured After Stray Dog Bites His Shoulder in Goregaon; Dramatic CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A school security guard in Mumbai’s Goregaon area was injured after a stray dog bit his shoulder. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the dog leaping at the guard like a leopard and hanging on to his shoulder with its jaws.

According to the CCTV timestamp, the incident took place on Thursday morning, December 11, 2025, at around 9.40 am. The attack occurred at Adarsh Vidyalaya School in the Siddharth Nagar area of Goregaon West.

In the viral video, the security guard is seen walking through the gate in uniform while one stray dog sits near the entrance and another approaches from the front. Moments later, as the guard returns towards the gate, the dog approaching from the front suddenly turns back, jumps on him and bites his left shoulder.

The guard struggles briefly and manages to free himself using his other hand. The dog ran away while a colleague arrives with a long stick. As both try to assess what happened, the same dog charges at them again. The guard holding the stick then strikes the dog on the head to stop the second attack.